BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-0.92%)
FCCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
HUBC 216.30 Increased By ▲ 9.60 (4.64%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.1%)
MLCF 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
NBP 208.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.07%)
PAEL 49.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.36%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.24 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.63%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.18%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.86%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
BR100 16,626 Increased By 33 (0.2%)
BR30 53,289 Increased By 803.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,701 Increased By 235.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,284 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.1%)
Oct 30, 2025
India bonds set to open lower on hawkish Fed commentary

  • The yield on the benchmark 10-year note may swing between 6.52% and 6.56%
Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower in early deals on Thursday, mirroring US Treasuries, after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened hopes of a December rate cut.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note may swing between 6.52% and 6.56%, a trader at a private bank said, after ending Wednesday at 6.5354%.

On Wednesday, the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time this year, bringing the benchmark overnight rate down to 3.75%-4.00%.

At a press briefing after the decision, Powell said Fed officials struggled to reach a consensus on the future trajectory of monetary policy, noting that further easing in December “is not a foregone conclusion.”

“The market was already lacking positive cues, and now the Fed’s hawkish approach could make things worse by reducing expectations of further rate cuts domestically,” a trader at an AMC said.

“The 10-year yield could test 6.55%.”

The Reserve Bank of India’s policy minutes had shown room for rate cuts earlier this month, as inflation outlook remained benign.

However, bond market sentiment has been unsettled by expectations that ongoing trade negotiations could lead to lower US tariffs on Indian exports, potentially limiting the room for future policy easing.

Investors will also watch the RBI’s 320 billion-rupee ($3.62 billion) bond sale on Friday for cues on demand.

Indian government bonds

