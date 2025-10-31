PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move to boost employment and enhance Pakistan’s global workforce, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hinted at sending thousands of labourers, skilled workers, and professionals to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 4th phase of Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, the prime minister revealed that during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, discussions focused on AI and modern technologies, where the Kingdom expressed a significant need for Pakistan’s skilled labour force.

He stated that he would make every possible effort to send Pakistani youth to Saudi Arabia for employment, emphasising the Saudi Arabia’s need for highly trained individuals for major upcoming events.

“Saudi Arabia needs highly trained individuals for major upcoming events, including the 2030 World Expo and the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” he said, while praising Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, which promises vast opportunities for Pakistanis.

He also mentioned that positive developments are currently underway, revealing that Pakistani diplomats and officials have been engaged in detailed discussions with Saudi authorities.

He noted that these talks have been progressing well, and further announcements regarding the collaboration are expected soon.

“Good news will come soon,” he assured, stressing that the Kingdom plans to offer free training in AI and technology to millions of Pakistanis.

In his address, he also touched on the 2025 Youth Laptop Scheme, emphasising merit-based distribution of 100,000 laptops nationwide.

The programme, which began in 2011, has already invested billions in Pakistan’s educational future, with plans for even greater spending to ensure that students are equipped with the tools necessary to thrive in the digital age.

“I salute the talented students and teachers of this nation. This is just the beginning. The era of AI and modern technology is here, and we are committed to giving our children the resources they need to make Pakistan self-reliant,” he maintained.

He acknowledged a delay in the scheme’s launch this year, explaining that a logo on the laptop bags had led to unnecessary personal publicity. The logo has since been removed to maintain the programme’s integrity.

Closing on a hopeful note, the prime minister pledged his commitment to the future of Pakistan’s youth: “This is just the start. We will continue to invest in our students’ futures throughout my tenure and beyond.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025