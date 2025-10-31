ATC reissues non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, the sister of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, after she once again failed to appear in a case related to the November 26 protest.

This marks the sixth time that non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued for her.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing and ordered authorities to arrest Aleema Khan and present her before the court.

During the hearing, officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) submitted a report confirming that Aleema Khan’s passport and computerised national identity card (CNIC) have been blocked. Representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also informed the court that a circular had been issued to all banks nationwide to freeze Aleema Khan’s bank accounts.

The court was further informed that the orders regarding the blocking of her CNIC and passport, as well as the freezing of her bank accounts, had been fully implemented. The case involves charges of alleged rioting, vandalism, and arson registered at the Sadiqabad Police Station in connection with the November 26, 2024 protest in Islamabad.

Just a day earlier, in response to the court’s orders, NADRA blocked Aleema Khan’s CNIC, while the Director General of Passports also blocked her passport.

