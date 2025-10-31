BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
2025-10-31

Amin Lodhi appointed SBP’s deputy governor

Rizwan Bhatti Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: The federal government has appointed Muhammad Amin Khan Lodhi as Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of five years, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

Currently, Amin Khan Lodhi is serving as Executive Director Monetary Policy and Research Group at the State Bank. He brings extensive experience in monetary management, research, and economic policy formulation to his new role.

“In pursuance of Section 11A(2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 (Amended 2022), the federal government is pleased to appoint Muhammad Amin Khan Lodhi as Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of five years with immediate effect”, a notification issued by Finance Division Government of Pakistan said on Thursday. The post of deputy governor SBP was vacant for a long time.

Amin Lodhi holds a 2003-2004 Master’s degree in Development Economics from Williams College. As Deputy Governor, Lodhi will join the senior management team of the SBP responsible for overseeing key policy and operational functions of the state bank.

As Executive Director at the State Bank of Pakistan Amin Lodhi is currently leading the central bank’s monetary policy and economic research activities.

He is a seasoned central banker, with a diversified experience in both formulation and implementation of monetary and exchange rate policies in Pakistan.

He has been deeply involved in landmark initiatives undertaken at the State Bank, including the adoption of the market-based exchange rate regime; designing and implementing the interest rate corridor framework for implementing monetary policy; and managing and reforming the Primary Dealers System of government securities.

Lodhi also has extensive experience in representing the central bank during official interactions with multilateral agencies, foreign investors, and other central banks.

He obtained his Master’s degree in Development Economics from Williams College, US, and in Economics from the University of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

