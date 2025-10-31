Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the deadline for filing Agricultural income tax returns till November 15, 2025.

According to Circular issued on Thursday, taxpayers now have additional time to submit their AIT-03 forms, which were originally due at the end of October under the previous circular issued on October 6.

The extension was granted under the provisions of the Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules, 2025, with approval from the provincial government.

