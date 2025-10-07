Agri Income Tax returns filing: Sindh Revenue Board announces one-month extension

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has announced a one-month extension for filing Agricultural Income Tax Returns, providing relief to taxpayers across the province.

According to SRB, taxpayers who were required to submit their Agricultural Income Tax Returns (Form AIT-03) by September 30, 2025, will now have until October 31, 2025, to file their returns.

The extension was granted following approval from the Government of Sindh and was issued under the provisions of the Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules, 2025.

To facilitate taxpayers, the SRB has made an online return form available on its official portal. This digital facility is expected to streamline the filing process and make compliance more convenient for agricultural income taxpayers.

The revenue board has urged all taxpayers to take advantage of this extension and ensure timely compliance to avoid penalties and legal consequences.

