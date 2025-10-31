Punjab govt launches drive to enforce minimum wages

LAHORE: The Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department has launched a large-scale campaign to ensure the implementation of minimum wages and key provisions of the Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act 2019 (OSH Act) across workplaces in the province.

According to Director Labour Welfare (Lahore South) Nadeem Akhtar, the labour department teams are carrying out surprise inspections at factories, workshops, and other establishments where manual labour is employed. The initiative aims to guarantee that workers receive fair wages and are provided with a safe and healthy working environment, in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Labour Minister.

Nadeem Akhtar said the campaign represents a practical step toward realizing the Chief Minister’s vision of protecting labour rights and ensuring decent working conditions throughout Punjab. “No employer will be allowed to underpay workers or compromise on their safety,” he stated, emphasizing that enforcement officers have been directed to strictly monitor compliance and take prompt action against violators.

Sharing data from recent inspections, Akhtar revealed that so far a total of 1,330 factories have been inspected under the campaign from January 2025 to September 2025. Out of these, 707 factories were found to be complying with labour laws, including payment of minimum wages and observance of occupational safety measures. However, 623 factories were prosecuted for various violations, such as failure to pay minimum wages, non-maintenance of safety standards, and lack of protective equipment for workers.

The Director said that the OSH Act mandates employers to ensure a safe workplace, proper ventilation, protective gear, and emergency preparedness. It also requires maintenance of accident registers and training for workers on occupational safety.

He added that the department will continue inspections across Lahore and other districts of Punjab until complete compliance is achieved. Public awareness activities and collaboration with employers’ associations are also being planned to promote voluntary compliance with the law.

Officials said the campaign underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of the province’s workforce.

