PPP Chitral team meets Bilawal

Naveed Butt Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:09am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Chitral on Thursday met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad and discussed the prevailing political situation in the district.

PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khan were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the issues being faced by the people of Chitral and the organisational matters of the party in the region.

Separately, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice President and former provincial minister Saleem Khan also met the PPP chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further held meetings with PPP Lower Chitral President Fazal Rabi, Upper Chitral President Saeed Sher Hussain Shah, and Provincial Council members Sarfaraz Shah and Niaz Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Former federal minister and NA-175 ticket holder Mehr Irshad Sial also called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House on Thursday to discuss the political situation in Muzaffargarh.

During the meeting, Mehr Irshad Sial briefed the PPP chairman on the ongoing election campaign for the upcoming by-election in PP-269.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed party leaders and workers to actively support PPP candidate Alamdar Qureshi and to run a vigorous campaign to ensure his victory.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PPP chairman PPP Chitral delegation

