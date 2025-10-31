BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
PEC announces series of initiatives to empower South Punjab

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: To promote regional empowerment, decentralization, and professional facilitation, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced a series of historic initiatives that officially empower South Punjab.

Under this transformation, the PEC branch office in South Punjab has been granted full administrative authority to carry out all matters related to the registration and licensing of companies, as well as the registration and renewal of engineers within the region. This long-awaited step aims to bring ease of doing business, enhance convenience for the construction and engineering sectors, and eliminate the need for professionals and firms to travel to other regions for official procedures.

In addition, the initiative extends to the local organization of university and faculty trainings, capacity-building programs, and professional development workshops, ensuring that South Punjab’s engineering community receives equitable access to resources and opportunities. This decision marks a major stride toward empowering regional professionals, boosting the construction industry, and reinforcing PEC’s commitment to balanced national development.

The historic announcement came during the Chairman of the PEC, Engr Waseem Nazir’s visit to Multan marking his third visit to South Punjab within a year. The two-day engagement reaffirmed the PEC’s vision of strengthening its regional presence, empowering local engineering communities, and improving service delivery mechanisms nationwide.

The visit began with an interactive dialogue with key stakeholders from the construction sector, where constructors and operators from across South Punjab highlighted critical issues such as EPADS-related challenges and procedural bottlenecks. Addressing the gathering, the Chairman assured that PEC has taken up the long-pending issue with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) regarding standard bidding documents on a war-footing basis, with resolution expected within a month.

He further announced a first-ever online verification system for work orders through the PPRA portal, a groundbreaking step aimed at increasing transparency, efficiency, and convenience for constructors and engineers alike. This innovation reflects PEC’s continued efforts to digitize operations and promote fair, swift processing of all engineering-related documentation.

A major highlight of the visit was the first-ever Workshop on “Building Trust Through Transparent and Competent Licensing,” which focused on international best practices in registration and licensing. The event, attended by members of the Enrolment Sub-Committee (ESC) South Punjab and PEC officials from across the country, sought to align PEC’s processes with global standards such as the Washington Accord, IPEA, and CIDB Malaysia, emphasizing merit, efficiency, and transparency.

The visit also marked the first formal meeting of the newly constituted Enrolment Sub-Committee (South Punjab). For the first time in PEC’s history, the regional committee has been delegated licencing powers up to C-3 and O-3 categories, signifying true decentralization and autonomy for South Punjab in managing its engineering affairs.

During the visit, an MoU Signing Ceremony for the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Placement Programme was also held, under which young engineers from South Punjab will secure placements in leading organizations such as Multan Development Authority (MDA), DG Cement, MEPCO, the Public Health Engineering Department, and WASA Multan. Each selected engineer will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for six months, promoting youth employment and industry-academia linkages.

In addition, a Prize Distribution Ceremony for PEC’s Nationwide Plantation Drive 2025 recognized outstanding contributors to the “Greener Pakistan” campaign, reinforcing PEC’s dedication to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

The two-day visit concluded with an interactive session between the Chairman and young engineers, focusing on innovation, career growth, and professional excellence.

The engineering community and stakeholders of South Punjab hailed the Chairman’s continued engagement as a historic milestone, acknowledging these initiatives as a turning point in PEC’s journey toward regional empowerment, transparency, and inclusive development across Pakistan.

