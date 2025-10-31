BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Dairy, poultry and fish farming projects: Moot reviews possibilities under PPP

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: A meeting regarding live stock, dairy and fisheries farming was held under the joint chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

There are vast opportunities for large-scale farming of livestock, dairy and fisheries in Sindh for commercial purposes.

The meeting reviewed the possibilities for dairy, poultry and fish farming projects under public-private partnership (PPP) in Sindh province.

The meeting reviewed the opportunities for large-scale farming of cows , buffaloes, goats , and chickens for commercial purposes and consumption of milk, meat, eggs and skins in the local and international markets.

The meeting considered the locations for dairy and poultry farming in different districts of Sindh and the method of accessing the markets for the products obtained from farming.

The meeting also considered in detail the possibilities of selling the products obtained from milk, meat and eggs farming in the global markets and in this regard, bright prospects for the consumption of our products in the markets of Arab countries, China, Central Asia, and other countries were identified.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani said that his department is ready to provide all possible support for farming.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, directed the Director General Public Private Partnership to provide all possible assistance to interested investors in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zamin, business figures from relevant sectors and other officers.

