Print 2025-10-31

KP CM ready to cooperate with centre, rejects secret decisions

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: In a sharp rebuke to the shadowy influence of the military over the country’s political landscape, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi declared on Thursday that his government was ready to cooperate with the federal government but would not accept decisions made behind closed doors.

The statement comes amid a deepening political standoff, as Afridi was once again blocked from meeting incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, and the founding chairman of embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This marks the fourth such denial since Afridi assumed office earlier this month, despite a clear order from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week instructing the Adiala Jail superintendent to facilitate the twice-weekly meetings between Khan and his political allies, in line with a 24th March ruling.

Talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Afridi reiterated that the cabinet was finalised in accordance with Imran Khan’s guidance, with over 10 members named in the first phase. He added that the remaining positions were under review.

“I have received several briefings on provincial affairs and am preparing for more. The consultation for a compact provincial cabinet is complete, and it will be formed soon,” he added.

On governance, Afridi pointed out that effective leadership requires more than just experience – it demands a genuine will to serve the people.

“Running a province is about intent, not just experience,” he remarked, sharply questioning the impact of the “experienced” rulers in Punjab and at the Centre. “What have the so-called leaders in Punjab and the Centre delivered? Where is our GDP growth now compared to 2022?”

Turning to security, he expressed grave concern over continued cross-border terrorism, stating that Pakistan continues to face attacks originating from Afghanistan, leading to further loss of life.

After being barred from meeting his party’s founding chairman for the fourth consecutive time, Afridi lamented the persistent interference by undemocratic forces, accusing them of blatantly flouting both the law and the constitution.

“How long will this blatant disregard for the law continue,” Afridi asked, his frustration clear. “I’ve followed every legal procedure to meet with Imran – from writing to the Punjab Home Department and the federal government to seeking IHC intervention. Yet, here we are, confronted with a system that operates as if it is above the law,” he added.

