CJP, other SC judges bid farewell to Registrar

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, along with the judges of the Supreme Court, on Thursday bid farewell to Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a dignified ceremony held at the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice acknowledged Khan’s professionalism, integrity, and dedicated service. He noted his significant role in supporting judicial administration, strengthening institutional processes, and ensuring efficient coordination across the Court’s administrative functions. The Chief Justice appreciated his services and commitment to public service.

As a gesture of recognition, the Chief Justice and the judges presented Salim with a commemorative shield in appreciation of his valuable services rendered to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Expressing his gratitude, Muhammad Salim Khan thanked the CJ, and the judges for their guidance and support. He stated that serving the Supreme Court had been an honour and affirmed his commitment to continue contributing to public service with dedication, integrity, and professionalism.

