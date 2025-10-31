BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
2025-10-31

Four militants killed at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: On the night of 29/30 October 2025, the movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Bajaur District.

In a statement, the ISPR stated that Pakistani troops effectively engaged and thwarted the Khwarijs’ attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, four Khwarij, including the Kharji leader, a high-value target, Kharji Amjad and Mazahim, were killed.

Killed Kharji Commander Amjad, deputy/second to Kharji Noor Wali and head of Rehbari Shura of Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij, was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and the government had fixed head money of Rs 5 million on him, as he remained actively involved in perpetuating numerous terrorist activities inside Pakistan while residing in Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to highlight that the leadership of Fitna al Khawarij, while residing in Afghanistan, is orchestrating infiltration attempts into Pakistan - primarily to project an impression of domestic presence and to raise the diminishing morale of their Khwarij in Bajaur and Mohmand because of effective operations of security forces.

It is once again reiterated that the Interim Afghan Government must take concrete measures to ensure that Afghan soil is not used by Kharji proxies to perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan. It also validates our stance that Afghan soil is continuously being used as a safe haven by Khawarij belonging to Fitna al Khwarij against Pakistan.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as a relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

