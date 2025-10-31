BML 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.91%)
Jam, Canadian HC discuss ways and means to boost bilateral trade

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, Tarik Ali Khan called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and discussed avenues of strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Canada, particularly in the areas of mining, agriculture, information technology, renewable energy, and skill development.

The Canadian high commissioner briefed the minister on Canada’s efforts to diversify trade markets across Asia and highlighted Pakistan as an important emerging market for Canadian exports such as canola oil, soybean, and pulses.

He revealed that Canada will be organizing three major expos in the coming months such as PDAC Convention (Mining Sector) in March, Crops Canada Show (Agriculture Sector) in April, and Collision (IT and Tech Sector) in Toronto and encouraged Pakistan’s participation in these shows to explore partnerships and establish business-to-business linkages.

Jam Kamal Khan underscored Pakistan’s growing focus on value addition in food, livestock, and Halal-certified products, emphasizing the country’s authenticity and global credibility in Halal production. He invited Canadian companies to participate in the Pakistan Food & Agriculture Expo 2025, being held on November 25 in Karachi, showcasing Pakistan’s agri-based and processed food potential. The Minister further highlighted Pakistan’s rapid progress in digital transformation, e-commerce, IT exports, and AI-based fintech startups, noting that collaborations with global tech firms such as Meta and Google have expanded Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Both sides expressed keen interest in exploring cooperation in renewable energy projects, SME development, and human resource exchange programs, while also acknowledging the importance of Pakistan’s skilled labor for global markets. The Canadian high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s trade-friendly policies and growing industrial capabilities. He also noted the strong Pakistani diaspora of over 300,000 in Canada, including elected representatives in the Canadian Parliament, and supported initiatives to establish stronger institutional and business-to-business linkages.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen economic relations, promote joint ventures, and facilitate participation in trade expos and sector-specific events in both countries.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the Canadian High Commission were also present during the meeting.

