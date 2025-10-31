BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
NAB chairman visits construction site of housing project

Published October 31, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed (retd), paid an official visit to the Best Western Hotel Rawalpindi Central and the ongoing construction site of Sky Luxe /Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, a flagship development by Sky9 Group.

He was accompanied by Director General (DG) NAB Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, along with senior directors of NAB, who joined the visit to review the project’s progress and compliance with development standards.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Syed Mustafa Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Sky9 Group, and Aamir Ayub, General Manager of Best Western Hotel Rawalpindi Central.

The visit was aimed at assessing the construction progress of the Sky Luxe / Ramada Plaza by Wyndham project —a landmark mixed-use development featuring commercial spaces, hotel suites, and branded residences. The project has achieved approximately 50 percent structural completion, with construction advancing as per approved timelines and regulatory requirements.

During the comprehensive briefing, Mustafa outlined key milestones, construction progress, and the company’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and investor protection throughout the development process. He also highlighted Sky9’s vision of introducing international hospitality standards to Pakistan through partnerships with Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Pearl Continental Hotels, working in close coordination with the Hashoo Group.

As part of his vision for a progressive and transparent Pakistan, Lt. Gen Nazir Ahmed (retd) reiterated NAB’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that supports and protects genuine investors and entrepreneurs.

He emphasized that the Bureau seeks to empower the business community, enabling ethical and law-abiding enterprises to operate without fear or hesitation, while ensuring accountability remains fair, transparent, and facilitative in nature. He reaffirmed that NAB stands with those contributing positively to Pakistan’s economic development, particularly through honest and value-driven investment.

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed (retd) appreciated Sky9 Group’s resilience, perseverance, and persistence in sustaining operations during unprecedented market challenges and continuing development despite the broader real estate slowdown. He commended the group’s commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and timely delivery, emphasizing that such integrity-driven efforts are crucial in rebuilding investor confidence and revitalizing trust within Pakistan’s real estate sector.

The Best Western Hotel Rawalpindi Central, already operational, stands as a testament to Sky9 Group’s capability and consistency in project delivery. The upcoming Sky Luxe / Ramada Plaza by Wyndham project — the first green field hotel development in Pakistan in over 60 year -is poised to become a landmark destination, redefining Rawalpindi’s hospitality and commercial lands.

