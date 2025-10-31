BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
BOP 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.36%)
DCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
DGKC 219.10 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.24%)
FCCL 51.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.06%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.77%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.4%)
MLCF 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.03%)
NBP 216.25 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (1.97%)
PAEL 50.68 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (4.34%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.37%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PPL 186.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.68%)
PREMA 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.32%)
SNGP 130.30 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (2.54%)
SSGC 36.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.12%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
TPLP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.1%)
TRG 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
BR100 16,639 Increased By 233.8 (1.43%)
BR30 53,461 Increased By 1039.6 (1.98%)
KSE100 158,946 Increased By 2212.7 (1.41%)
KSE30 48,382 Increased By 630 (1.32%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-31

Beverages sector: FBR’s production-line monitoring move hailed

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s move to introduce production-line monitoring technologies in the beverages sector through Track & Trace System would improve monitoring and revenue generation in 2025-26.

Experts told Business Recorder that the beverages industry in Pakistan, spanning carbonated drinks, juices, bottled water, and other packaged categories, contributes significantly to manufacturing output and employment. However, it remains exposed to tax-evasion risks arising from gaps in oversight and production visibility. Pakistan’s broader tax system already faces substantial leakages and the beverages sector is recognized as one of the areas where enhanced monitoring could significantly improve tax compliance.

From a revenue perspective, the risk landscape is considerable. Official estimates place the national tax gap at around Rs 3.4 trillion, with multiple sectors, including beverages.

Only sixteen businesses within this sector are reporting actual sales and such data point to under-reporting of production, untracked supply-chain flows, and diversion of products into informal channels.

To improve monitoring and revenue assurance, efforts are already underway to introduce production-line monitoring technologies in the beverages sector, including barcode-based systems and related digital controls. This aligns with the Federal Board of Revenue’s broader move to expand Track & Trace mechanisms across regulated industries, supporting improved governance and automation in tax administration.

A comprehensive Track & Trace System (TTS) can provide real-time visibility of manufacturing and distribution, verification of production volumes against tax declarations, deterrence of illicit trade and counterfeit beverage products, structured enforcement intelligence for targeted compliance actions.

Given the size of the leakages and the established success of traceability systems in other sectors (such as tobacco and sugar) in Pakistan, a phased rollout of TTS in beverages merits urgent consideration.

Introducing complementary tools like video analytics may enhance operational efficiency but cannot replace the core track-and-trace model which has demonstrated regulatory and fiscal effectiveness.

A secure fiscal marker is essential for Pakistan’s market as it ensures visible deterrence, consumer awareness, and product authenticity, enabling clear distinction between tax-paid and illicit goods. Embedded with security features, machine readability, and tamper-proof design, it allows regulators to verify, trace, and authenticate products across the supply chain.

The Track and Trace System has already proven its impact, with sugar sector revenues rising by 33% , and tobacco collections increasing from Rs61.79 billion to Rs83.5 billion (a 26% growth) following implementation.

In contrast, video analytics alone, based merely on product counting, cannot authenticate goods or detect evasion beyond factory premises, limiting its enforcement value.

There is an opportunity to significantly improve tax collection and supply-chain transparency in Pakistan’s beverages sector through strengthened digital enforcement mechanisms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR track and Trace System Beverages sector FBR production line monitoring technologies

Comments

200 characters

Beverages sector: FBR’s production-line monitoring move hailed

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories