LESCO launches ‘e-office system’

LAHORE: Inline with the federal government policy, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has launched “e-office system” to improve efficiency in its affairs and working of the staff.

This initiative aims at modernizing office operations by eliminating paper-based processes, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the efficient utilisation of time and resources.

Chief Executive Officer LESCO, Engr Ramzan Butt, speaking on the occasion said that the LESCO has already been collaborating with the ministry of energy on the e-office system, and now the system is being deployed across LESCO’s internal departments to fully transition office operations into a digital framework.

He said this step reflects the practical realization of the government’s vision of transforming public institutions through modern technology into transparent, efficient and responsive entities.

