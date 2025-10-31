BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
BOP 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.84%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
CPHL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.3%)
DCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
DGKC 219.01 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.2%)
FCCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.4%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
GCIL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
HUBC 218.51 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (1.87%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
MLCF 93.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.45%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (2.09%)
PAEL 50.55 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.08%)
PIAHCLA 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.96%)
PIBTL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
POWER 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PPL 186.10 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (1.74%)
PREMA 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
PRL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.36%)
PTC 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.17%)
SNGP 129.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.11%)
SSGC 36.13 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.32%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.81%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,632 Increased By 227 (1.38%)
BR30 53,514 Increased By 1093.1 (2.09%)
KSE100 158,927 Increased By 2194.6 (1.4%)
KSE30 48,363 Increased By 610.2 (1.28%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-31

FPCCI VP for channelising women to support country’s economy

Press Release Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:30am

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s economy could be speedily stabilised and financial challenges can be overcome by channelising largest segment of population; women are more than 50 percent and have greater potential to support the country’s economy, said Qurrat-ul-Ain, Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here Wednesday as chief guest.

Addressing to the participants of Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Progra-mme, she highlighted importance of green trade in today’s global market. “Today’s global market demands that businesses not only innovate but also lead with inclusivity and responsibility. Women entrepreneurs in Faisalabad have the opportunity to drive this change by embracing digital tools and sustainable practices. The Khadijah Programme is an essential step in ensuring that women-led businesses in Pakistan are equipped to lead and succeed in the competitive global marketplace,” she added.

She appreciated Khadijah Entrepreneurship programme and said that it is quite beneficial for women where all the facilities are available under PSW for growth of business at national and international level. She assured of every assistance and cooperation at the part of FPCCI.

Pakistan Single Window (PSW), in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted an event for women entrepreneurs in Faisalabad under the Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy FPCCI women entrepreneurs Pakistani women

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI VP for channelising women to support country’s economy

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories