FPCCI VP for channelising women to support country’s economy

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s economy could be speedily stabilised and financial challenges can be overcome by channelising largest segment of population; women are more than 50 percent and have greater potential to support the country’s economy, said Qurrat-ul-Ain, Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here Wednesday as chief guest.

Addressing to the participants of Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Progra-mme, she highlighted importance of green trade in today’s global market. “Today’s global market demands that businesses not only innovate but also lead with inclusivity and responsibility. Women entrepreneurs in Faisalabad have the opportunity to drive this change by embracing digital tools and sustainable practices. The Khadijah Programme is an essential step in ensuring that women-led businesses in Pakistan are equipped to lead and succeed in the competitive global marketplace,” she added.

She appreciated Khadijah Entrepreneurship programme and said that it is quite beneficial for women where all the facilities are available under PSW for growth of business at national and international level. She assured of every assistance and cooperation at the part of FPCCI.

Pakistan Single Window (PSW), in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted an event for women entrepreneurs in Faisalabad under the Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

