BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-31

Oil prices drift lower

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

NEW YORK: Oil prices eased on Thursday as investors assessed a potential trade truce between the United States and China, as President Donald Trump lowered tariffs on China after a meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents or 1.1 percent to USD64.19 a barrel by 1319 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 68 cents or 1.1 percent to USD59.80. Trump agreed to reduce tariffs on China to 47percent from 57percent in a one-year deal in exchange for Beijing resuming US soybean purchases, keeping rare earths exports flowing and cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade.

PVM analyst Tamas Varga said investors see the announced agreement between China and the US as more of a de-escalation of tension than a structural change in relationship. He also noted that lower Brent prices appeared to go against robust drawdowns in US oil inventories.

Also helping to boost the economic outlook, the US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. However, it signalled that might be the last cut of the year as the ongoing government shutdown threatens data availability.

"The Fed's decision underscores a broader turn in its policy cycle – one that favours gradual reflation and support over restraint, providing a tailwind to commodities sensitive to economic activity," Rystad Energy's chief economist Claudio Galimberti said in a note. The gains by Brent and WTI in the previous session also reflected a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude and fuel inventories.

Both benchmarks are on track for declines of more than 3percent in October, which would be their third consecutive month of losses following concerns about oversupply.

US crude inventories dropped by 6.86 million barrels to 416 million barrels in the week ended October 24, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 211,000-barrel fall.

Another key point for investors is an OPEC+ meeting scheduled for November 2, where the alliance will likely announce another 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) supply hike for December.

Donald Trump Xi Jinping Oil prices Oil

