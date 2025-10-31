Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship ‘APL Oregon’ left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, Start and Hanyu Freesia are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 186,816 tonnes, comprising 145,085 tonnes imports cargo and41,731 export cargo carried in 5,155 Containers (3,016 TEUs Imports & 2,139 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Venus, Leonardo-B and Al-Qassar carrying Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and EETL on Thursday October 30th, 2025.

