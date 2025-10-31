WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 30, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Oct-25 28-Oct-25 27-Oct-25 24-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10333 0.103186 0.103063 0.103076
Euro 0.853484 0.852074 0.853181 0.852517
Japanese yen 0.0048383 0.00480428 0.00479193 0.00481044
U.K. pound 0.969595 0.975013 0.978482 0.977583
U.S. dollar 0.733486 0.732652 0.732973 0.734169
Algerian dinar 0.00564134 0.0056392 0.00563489 0.00564157
Australian dollar 0.483807 0.480913 0.478851 0.477357
Botswana pula 0.0553782 0.055242 0.0552662 0.0551361
Brazilian real 0.137331 0.136398 0.136485
Brunei dollar 0.566224 0.565754 0.565137
Canadian dollar 0.523739 0.523883
Chilean peso 0.000778954 0.000780921 0.000776891 0.000776619
Czech koruna 0.0350816 0.0350288
Danish krone 0.114279 0.114078 0.114224 0.114129
Indian rupee 0.00830831 0.00829768 0.00832321 0.00837081
Israeli New Shekel 0.225688 0.224809 0.223152
Korean won 0.00051139 0.00051145 0.000510391 0.000511046
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40133 2.39938 2.39886
Malaysian ringgit 0.175035 0.174399 0.173938 0.173706
Mauritian rupee 0.0160173 0.0160364 0.0160125 0.0160124
Mexican peso 0.0398478 0.0398589 0.0399118
New Zealand dollar 0.424065 0.423253 0.422624
Norwegian krone 0.0733332 0.0732432 0.0733479 0.0733758
Omani rial 1.90764 1.90547 1.9063
Peruvian sol 0.216559 0.217018 0.217049 0.216378
Philippine peso 0.0124101 0.0124841 0.012501 0.0125268
Polish zloty 0.201513 0.201682 0.201394 0.201247
Qatari riyal 0.201507 0.201278 0.201366
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195596 0.195374 0.195459
Singapore dollar 0.566224 0.565754 0.565137
Swedish krona 0.0780216 0.0781874 0.0781838
Swiss franc 0.920078 0.922039 0.921631 0.92186
Thai baht 0.0226917 0.0224823 0.0224302 0.0223934
Trinidadian dollar 0.108483 0.108639
U.A.E. dirham 0.199724 0.199497
Uruguayan peso 0.018397 0.0183942
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
