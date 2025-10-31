WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 30, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Oct-25 28-Oct-25 27-Oct-25 24-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10333 0.103186 0.103063 0.103076 Euro 0.853484 0.852074 0.853181 0.852517 Japanese yen 0.0048383 0.00480428 0.00479193 0.00481044 U.K. pound 0.969595 0.975013 0.978482 0.977583 U.S. dollar 0.733486 0.732652 0.732973 0.734169 Algerian dinar 0.00564134 0.0056392 0.00563489 0.00564157 Australian dollar 0.483807 0.480913 0.478851 0.477357 Botswana pula 0.0553782 0.055242 0.0552662 0.0551361 Brazilian real 0.137331 0.136398 0.136485 Brunei dollar 0.566224 0.565754 0.565137 Canadian dollar 0.523739 0.523883 Chilean peso 0.000778954 0.000780921 0.000776891 0.000776619 Czech koruna 0.0350816 0.0350288 Danish krone 0.114279 0.114078 0.114224 0.114129 Indian rupee 0.00830831 0.00829768 0.00832321 0.00837081 Israeli New Shekel 0.225688 0.224809 0.223152 Korean won 0.00051139 0.00051145 0.000510391 0.000511046 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40133 2.39938 2.39886 Malaysian ringgit 0.175035 0.174399 0.173938 0.173706 Mauritian rupee 0.0160173 0.0160364 0.0160125 0.0160124 Mexican peso 0.0398478 0.0398589 0.0399118 New Zealand dollar 0.424065 0.423253 0.422624 Norwegian krone 0.0733332 0.0732432 0.0733479 0.0733758 Omani rial 1.90764 1.90547 1.9063 Peruvian sol 0.216559 0.217018 0.217049 0.216378 Philippine peso 0.0124101 0.0124841 0.012501 0.0125268 Polish zloty 0.201513 0.201682 0.201394 0.201247 Qatari riyal 0.201507 0.201278 0.201366 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195596 0.195374 0.195459 Singapore dollar 0.566224 0.565754 0.565137 Swedish krona 0.0780216 0.0781874 0.0781838 Swiss franc 0.920078 0.922039 0.921631 0.92186 Thai baht 0.0226917 0.0224823 0.0224302 0.0223934 Trinidadian dollar 0.108483 0.108639 U.A.E. dirham 0.199724 0.199497 Uruguayan peso 0.018397 0.0183942 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025