KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 30, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Golden Sugar Alpine Oct 26th, 2025
Arsnel
MW-2 ACE Halo Cement Crystal Oct 29th, 2025
Sea Serv
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Sintra Coal Ocean World Oct 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Start Palm oil Alpine Oct 28th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Hansa Container GAC Oct 29th, 2025
Africa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sirtaki Mogas Alpine Oct 28th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Africain Soya Bean Alpine Oct 29th, 2025
Pheasent Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Hanyu Freesia Chemicals Alpine Oct 29th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL Oregon Container GAC Oct 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC Oct 30th, 2025
Start Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hanyu Freesia Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Venus Palm oil Alpine Oct 30th, 2025
Leonardo-B LPG Alpine -do-
Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do-
Valery Roma Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
AU Taurus Palm oil Alpine
Pirrihos Sugar Posidon PVT -do-
Thor Feerless Coal Ocean World -do-
Blue Sky-1 Fuel oil Alpine -do-
RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade -do-
(Arrested by Court)
Al-Soor-II Gas oil GAC -do-
Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
