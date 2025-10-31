BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Oct 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-31

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 30, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Golden         Sugar          Alpine         Oct 26th, 2025
                  Arsnel
MW-2              ACE Halo       Cement         Crystal        Oct 29th, 2025
                                                Sea Serv
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Sintra         Coal           Ocean World    Oct 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Start          Palm oil       Alpine         Oct 28th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Hansa          Container      GAC            Oct 29th, 2025
                  Africa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sirtaki        Mogas          Alpine         Oct 28th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Africain       Soya Bean      Alpine         Oct 29th, 2025
                  Pheasent       Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Hanyu Freesia  Chemicals      Alpine         Oct 29th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL Oregon        Container      GAC                           Oct 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                           Oct 30th, 2025
Start             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hanyu Freesia     Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Venus             Palm oil       Alpine                        Oct 30th, 2025
Leonardo-B        LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Qassar         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Valery Roma       Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
AU Taurus         Palm oil       Alpine
Pirrihos          Sugar          Posidon PVT                             -do-
Thor Feerless     Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Blue Sky-1        Fuel oil       Alpine                                  -do-
RC Aspelia        Sugar          Sea Trade                               -do-
(Arrested by Court)
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Rhine             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

