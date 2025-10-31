Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 30, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Golden Sugar Alpine Oct 26th, 2025 Arsnel MW-2 ACE Halo Cement Crystal Oct 29th, 2025 Sea Serv MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Sintra Coal Ocean World Oct 29th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Start Palm oil Alpine Oct 28th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Hansa Container GAC Oct 29th, 2025 Africa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sirtaki Mogas Alpine Oct 28th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Africain Soya Bean Alpine Oct 29th, 2025 Pheasent Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Hanyu Freesia Chemicals Alpine Oct 29th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= APL Oregon Container GAC Oct 30th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC Oct 30th, 2025 Start Palm oil Alpine -do- Hanyu Freesia Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Venus Palm oil Alpine Oct 30th, 2025 Leonardo-B LPG Alpine -do- Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do- Valery Roma Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths AU Taurus Palm oil Alpine Pirrihos Sugar Posidon PVT -do- Thor Feerless Coal Ocean World -do- Blue Sky-1 Fuel oil Alpine -do- RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade -do- (Arrested by Court) Al-Soor-II Gas oil GAC -do- Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do- =============================================================================

