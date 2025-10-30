BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Business & Finance

DP World pledges $5 billion infrastructure investment in India

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 08:36pm

DUBAI: Dubai-owned ports and logistics company DP World has pledged to invest an additional $5 billion in India to strengthen its integrated supply chain network, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This is in addition to the $3 billion that UAE’s DP World has already invested in India over the past three decades, the statement added.

In January 2024, the company signed $3 billion worth of memoranda of understanding with India’s Gujarat state government, covering the development of new ports, terminals, and economic zones in the Indian state.

Announced at India Maritime Week 2025, the latest investment pledge will support both exports and domestic trade, according to the company.

Indian adhesives maker Pidilite’s quarterly profit grows on strong demand

“This new investment combined with the strategic partnerships, reaffirm our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation’s position in global trade,” Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said.

DP World’s network in India covers more than 200 locations. The new investment and partnerships announcement will help the company expand its footprint, according to the statement.

