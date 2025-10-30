BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian adhesives maker Pidilite’s quarterly profit grows on strong demand

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 07:19pm

India’s Pidilite Industries reported an 8.4% year-on-year jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday on the back of healthy demand for its adhesives and sealants.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose for the seventh consecutive quarter to 5.79 billion rupees ($65.87 million) in July-September from 5.35 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had said there were signs of recovery in the adhesives segment last quarter, with improved demand and pricing expected in the near-term.

Indian firm Megha’s unit buys coal plant from Abu Dhabi’s TAQA

The domestic operating environment is set to improve, supported by favourable monsoons, indirect boost from consumption tax cuts and accelerated growth in the construction sector, said Sudhanshu Vats, Pidilite’s managing director, in a statement.

Pidilite, known for brands such as adhesive Fevicol and sealant Dr. Fixit, reported a nearly 10% rise in its quarterly revenue. Its consumer and bazaar segment, which accounts for about 80% of its overall sales, grew 9.9%.

Prices of vinyl acetate monomer, a key raw material for Pidilite, slipped 3% during the quarter.

Shares of the company closed 1.4% lower ahead of the results.

India Pidilite Industries

Comments

200 characters

Indian adhesives maker Pidilite’s quarterly profit grows on strong demand

Selling enters seventh day as KSE-100 Index loses over 1,700 points

Senate panel raises concern over absence of global airlines in PIA privatisation

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $16 million to $14.47bn

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan rupee edges up against US dollar

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

PTI-backed candidate Khurram Zeeshan wins Senate election

Read more stories