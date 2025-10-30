India’s Reliance Jio users to get 18-month free access to Google’s Gemini Pro in broader AI push

India’s Reliance Industries and Google on Thursday announced artificial intelligence tie-ups for consumers and enterprises, including an 18-month free subscription plan to Google’s Gemini AI Pro platform, in a bid to ramp up AI adoption in the country.

The offer, which is currently priced at 35,100 rupees ($399) for 18 months, will give Jio users access to the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, 2 TB of cloud storage, and its image and video generation models, the companies said.

The announcement comes days after OpenAI said it would offer year-long access to its ChatGPT Go plan to users in India.

India’s fast-growing AI market has seen rising competition as technology firms target the country’s nearly one billion internet users with free or low-cost premium offerings to drive adoption and usage.

Google already offers Gemini AI Pro free for a year for students in India, while rival Perplexity is offering free access to its premium plan to Indian users through a tie-up with mobile carrier Bharti Airtel.

As part of the broader partnership, Reliance Intelligence -the company’s AI arm - will work with Google Cloud to provide organisations access to Google’s AI hardware accelerators, which will help train and deploy large AI models.

The companies will also partner to drive the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian firms. Gemini Enterprise allows firms to build and operate custom AI agents.