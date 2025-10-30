BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Reliance Jio users to get 18-month free access to Google’s Gemini Pro in broader AI push

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 07:28pm

India’s Reliance Industries and Google on Thursday announced artificial intelligence tie-ups for consumers and enterprises, including an 18-month free subscription plan to Google’s Gemini AI Pro platform, in a bid to ramp up AI adoption in the country.

The offer, which is currently priced at 35,100 rupees ($399) for 18 months, will give Jio users access to the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, 2 TB of cloud storage, and its image and video generation models, the companies said.

The announcement comes days after OpenAI said it would offer year-long access to its ChatGPT Go plan to users in India.

India’s fast-growing AI market has seen rising competition as technology firms target the country’s nearly one billion internet users with free or low-cost premium offerings to drive adoption and usage.

Ambani’s Reliance Industries posts nearly 10% profit rise on energy, digital growth

Google already offers Gemini AI Pro free for a year for students in India, while rival Perplexity is offering free access to its premium plan to Indian users through a tie-up with mobile carrier Bharti Airtel.

As part of the broader partnership, Reliance Intelligence -the company’s AI arm - will work with Google Cloud to provide organisations access to Google’s AI hardware accelerators, which will help train and deploy large AI models.

The companies will also partner to drive the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian firms. Gemini Enterprise allows firms to build and operate custom AI agents.

Reliance Industries Google Gemini AI

Comments

200 characters

India’s Reliance Jio users to get 18-month free access to Google’s Gemini Pro in broader AI push

Selling enters seventh day as KSE-100 Index loses over 1,700 points

Senate panel raises concern over absence of global airlines in PIA privatisation

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $16 million to $14.47bn

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan rupee edges up against US dollar

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

PTI-backed candidate Khurram Zeeshan wins Senate election

Read more stories