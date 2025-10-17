BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ambani’s Reliance Industries posts nearly 10% profit rise on energy, digital growth

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 07:43pm

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries posted a 9.7% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by robust performance at its core energy business, while steady growth in digital services also helped.

Consolidated profit came in at 181.65 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with 165.63 billion rupees a year ago.

The earnings come as Reliance benefits from stronger crude prices and robust fuel demand that lifted margins in its oil-to-chemicals business, even as Ambani accelerates a strategic shift toward consumer and digital ventures.

Oil to chemicals business delivered robust growth on Y-o-Y basis, despite continued volatility in energy markets, Mukesh Ambani, said.

Reliance is preparing to list its telecom arm Jio by mid-2026, a move seen as pivotal to unlocking value in its fast-growing digital services unit.

Core earnings for the oil-to-chemicals business rose 20.9% to $1.7 billion.

EBITDA from its digital services business, which includes telecom unit Jio, jumped 17.7% from a year earlier, while retail segment EBITDA climbed 16.5%.

India Reliance Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani

Comments

200 characters

Ambani’s Reliance Industries posts nearly 10% profit rise on energy, digital growth

Pakistan seeks membership in BRICS’ New Development Bank with China’s support

Floods likely to hit Pakistan’s growth outlook, Aurangzeb tells Bloomberg

Pakistan Planning ministry estimates flood losses at Rs822bn in 2025

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

CTBCM: Pakistan set to hold first-ever auction to sell power at competitive price

India expects $7.4 billion spending on fighter jet engines over next decade

Qatar-backed Islamic insurance firm plans IPO in Pakistan next month: Bloomberg

Over 1.47mn Afghans ‘repatriated’, as govt rules out further extensions

SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights economic stability, flags global and domestic risks

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Read more stories