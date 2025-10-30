Indian firm Megha’s unit buys coal plant from Abu Dhabi’s TAQA

Indian firm Megha Engineering & Infrastructures said on Thursday it has bought a thermal power plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu from Abu Dhabi’s TAQA to expand its power generation portfolio.

The deal entails MEIL Energy, an unit of Megha, to take control of TAQA Neyveli Power Company, which owns the coal plant.

The 250 MW lignite-based power plant has a long-term power offtake commitment with the state discom and has a well-established track record of delivering reliable and efficient power to meet the state’s growing energy demands, MEIL said.

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering was established in 1989 and has more than 5.2 GW of power generation assets in its portfolio.