BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025
Asia rice: Vietnam prices hit over 2-month low on weak demand; Indian rates hold steady

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 04:58pm

Vietnam’s rice prices fell to a more than two-month low this week on subdued demand and poor crop quality, while Indian rates held steady amid sluggish export demand and concerns that heavy rains in key eastern states from a cyclone could hurt output.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted this week at $344-$350 per ton, unchanged from the last week. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $350 to $360 per ton this week.

The paddy crop is ready for harvest, but heavy rainfall is damaging the fields and is likely to negatively impact yields, said a Kolkata-based trader.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $415-$430 per ton on Thursday, down from $420-$435 a week ago, hitting its lowest since August 21, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

“Demand remains weak while the quality of the freshly harvested paddy is not great,” a trader based in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said.

Vietnam’s trade ministry said on Thursday a memorandum of understanding had been signed with Singapore to facilitate rice exports, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea.

India’s rice exporters seek deals with emerging markets after strong monsoon

Thailand’s 5% broken rice was quoted at $340 per tonnes, up slightly from $337 last week, snapping a six-week losing streak and rebounding from an 18-year low.

A Bangkok-based rice trader said the demand for Thai rice remained relatively unchanged from the week before.

“There are many competitors for 5% broken rice, like Myanmar and Pakistan, which sell cheaper products,” the trader said.

Supply has also been plentiful with harvest ongoing in many parts of the country, the same trader said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has extended the deadline for aromatic rice exports by a month to November 30, giving traders more time to meet shipment targets amid logistical delays.

The country resumed limited premium rice exports earlier this year after production surpassed domestic demand and is monitoring the market to prevent any impact on local prices amid high food inflation.

