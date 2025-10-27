BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.64%)
India’s rice exporters seek deals with emerging markets after strong monsoon

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 04:53pm

NEW DELHI: India’s rice traders plan to seek export deals for the new season’s crop with buyers in emerging markets such as Iraq, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, a top industry official said, after above-average monsoon rains boosted output.

“India is already a major player in the global rice trade, and our aim now is to tap buyers in less-served markets to further boost exports at a time when production and stocks are strong,” Dev Garg, vice president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, said on Monday.

India accounts for about 40% of global rice exports, more than the combined shipments of the next four biggest exporters - Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the U.S.

Rice stocks in government warehouses have surged to record levels after a series of bumper crops in recent years.

This year’s plentiful monsoon rains are likely to boost output further, adding to already chock-a-block state warehouses and prompting traders to step up exports.

Asia rice: India rates rise from over 9-year low, Thai prices remain subdued on flat demand

India harvested a record 146.1 million tons of rice in the crop year to June 2025, far surpassing local demand of 120.7 million tons, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Indian exporters have identified 26 markets, also including Japan and Mexico, to boost their market share, Garg said.

“Many of these markets buy a lot of their rice from other suppliers, but we aim to raise our share by offering the grades they need,” Garg said, adding that India has several varieties that could be exported to boost farmers’ earnings.

Indian suppliers plan to sign export deals as some of the world’s top buyers gather for the Bharat, or India, International Rice Conference in New Delhi later this week.

