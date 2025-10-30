Gillette India’s quarterly profit rises on demand for grooming products

Gillette India posted an 8% rise in profit for the quarter ended September 30 on Thursday, on sustained demand for its grooming products like shaving razors and creams.

The company, owned by Procter & Gamble, posted a profit of 1.44 billion rupees ($16.38 million), compared with 1.33 billion rupees a year ago.

With self-care habits rising in popularity in India, demand for grooming products has been healthy.

The grooming segment revenue, which accounts for more than 80% of the company’s total revenue, increased nearly 3% to 6.66 billion rupees during the quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from its smaller segment, oral care, rose 9%.

“We delivered balanced growth across the portfolio”, the company said in a statement.

Its total revenue from operations rose 4% to 8.11 billion rupees.

Shares of the company were up 0.5% after the results.