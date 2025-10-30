BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Business & Finance

Gillette India’s quarterly profit rises on demand for grooming products

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 04:17pm

Gillette India posted an 8% rise in profit for the quarter ended September 30 on Thursday, on sustained demand for its grooming products like shaving razors and creams.

The company, owned by Procter & Gamble, posted a profit of 1.44 billion rupees ($16.38 million), compared with 1.33 billion rupees a year ago.

With self-care habits rising in popularity in India, demand for grooming products has been healthy.

India’s Dabur posts quarterly profit miss as consumption tax cuts disrupt sales

The grooming segment revenue, which accounts for more than 80% of the company’s total revenue, increased nearly 3% to 6.66 billion rupees during the quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from its smaller segment, oral care, rose 9%.

“We delivered balanced growth across the portfolio”, the company said in a statement.

Its total revenue from operations rose 4% to 8.11 billion rupees.

Shares of the company were up 0.5% after the results.

