TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2025 02:43pm

A high-value target identified as a commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was among four terrorists killed after security forces thwarted their infiltration through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur District.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that a group of khawarij was attempting to infiltrate, but the security forces effectively engaged them.

It said that as a result of precise and skillful engagement, four khawarij including kharji leader, a high value target, Kharji Amjad alias Mazahim were killed.

Amjad, who was deputy/second to Kharji Noor Wali and head of Rehbari Shura of Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij, was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and the government had fixed head money of Rs 5million on him, said the ISPR.

Security forces eliminate 34 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

The commander remained actively involved in perpetuating numerous terrorist activities inside Pakistan while residing in Afghanistan.

“It is pertinent to highlight that the leadership of Fitna al Khawarij while residing in Afghanistan is orchestrating infiltration attempts into Pakistan - primarily to project an impression of domestic presence and to raise the diminishing morale of their khawarij in Bajaur and Mohmand because of effective operations of security forces,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR called on the Interim Afghan Government to take concrete measures to ensure that Afghan soil is not used by kharji proxies to perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan.

“It also validates our stance that Afghan soil is continuously being used as safe heaven by khwarij belonging to Fitna al Khwarij against Pakistan.”

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The spike followed the banned TTP’s breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that the security forces remained resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces and said that through their professional skill, they eliminated the highly wanted foreign commander Amjad and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

