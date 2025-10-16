Security forces eliminate 34 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Security forces have killed 34 terrorists identified as “Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij” in multiple engagements across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between October 13 and 15, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

The operations, based on intelligence, were conducted as part of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign under the vision ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’.

As per details shared by the military’s media wing, security forces carried out three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) as many districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An IBO was conducted in North Waziristan district’s Spinwam Area on the reported presence of the terrorists. After an intense fire exchange, 18 Khwarij were neutralised.

Another IBO resulted in the killing of eight Khwarij following a heavy exchange of fire in South Waziristan district.

23 security personnel martyred, over 200 Taliban, terrorists killed in response: ISPR

In a third encounter, security forces successfully neutralised eight more Khwarij in Bannu district.

The ISPR confirmed that sanitisation operations are currently underway to eliminate any remaining “Indian sponsored Khwarij” found in the areas.

The statement concluded by asserting that the “relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm e Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.”

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the armed forces for successful operations against terrorists in KP.

President Zardari said under ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ the anti-terrorism campaign will continue with full force until terrorism is wiped out. “The nation stands firmly with its forces,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said the security forces eliminated 34 Indian-backed terrorists in Spinwam, South Waziristan and Bannu.

He said the government was committed to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.