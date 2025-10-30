BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
HUBCO profit declines 35% in 1QFY26

BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2025 12:16pm

Amid lower revenue, Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), saw its profit decline by nearly 35% to Rs13.28 billion in the quarter that ended September 30, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, the company registered a profit of Rs20.31 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Consequently, earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Rs8.96 per share in the period under review compared to Rs14.74 per share in the same period last year (SPLY).

The company announced an interim cash dividend for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, at Rs5 per share i.e. 50%.

On a consolidated basis, the IPP’s revenue from contracts with customers lowered by 46% to Rs17.4 billion in 1QFY26, compared to Rs32.04 billion recorded in the prior year.

The company’s cost of revenue declined nearly 30% to Rs9.8 billion in 1QFY26, compared to Rs13.98 billion in SPLY.

As a result, the gross profit of HUBCO decreased by 58% to Rs7.59 billion in 1QFY26. This translates to a profit margin of 43.6% in 1QFY26, as compared to 56.3% in SPLY

Meanwhile, the company’s other income significantly increased by nearly 26%, hitting Rs1.3 billion in 1QFY26, compared to Rs1 billion in SPLY.

The power producer’s profit from operations clocked in at Rs8.2 billion in 1QFY26, down 56%.

HUBCO saw its cost of finance lowered to Rs2.5 billion in 1QFY26, a decrease of nearly 54%.

On the other hand, HUBCO earned Rs10.8 billion as a share of profits from associates and ventures in 1QFY26, up marginally 4%.

The company’s profit before taxation stood at Rs16.45 billion, down 30%.

The IPP paid Rs3.17 billion in taxes in 1QFY26, up 7%.

