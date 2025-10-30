BML 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
BOP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
CPHL 84.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
DCL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.42%)
DGKC 219.07 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-2.66%)
FCCL 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
HUBC 216.70 Increased By ▲ 10.00 (4.84%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
KOSM 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.01%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 208.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.19%)
PAEL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
POWER 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 185.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
PRL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.91%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
TELE 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TRG 73.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 16,434 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.96%)
BR30 52,495 Increased By 9.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee strides ahead against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.92 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:04pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.92, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 280.96.

Internationally, the US dollar nudged higher on Thursday as traders scaled back bets of a US rate cut in December following pushback from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, pinning the yen near an eight-month low ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) rate decision.

The day was shaping up to be another busy one for markets with the BOJ’s policy announcement due and a highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping, where the two will seek to de-escalate their trade war.

Investors were still reeling from the aftermath of the Fed decision in the early Asian session, after the US central bank lowered rates by 25 basis points as expected and said it will end its balance sheet drawdown on December 1.

But Powell took the punch bowl away by saying a policy divide within the central bank and a lack of federal government data may put another rate cut out of reach this year.

That sent the dollar rising broadly, with sterling last trading at $1.3195 after falling to a 5-1/2-month low in the previous session.

The euro was nursing losses and rose 0.03% to $1.1604, after weakening 0.43% overnight.

The market odds of the Fed delivering another quarter-point cut in December have eased to around 68%, having been nearly fully priced before Wednesday’s decision.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday despite US President Donald Trump saying he would lower tariffs on China after a meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Korea, as there was scepticism that it marked an end to the trade war.

Brent crude futures, which had risen 52 cents on Wednesday, fell 20 cents or 0.31% to $64.72 a barrel by 0642 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also dropped by 20 cents or 0.33% to $60.28 after climbing 33 cents a day earlier.

US dollar interbank market Exchange rate Exchange rates Kerb buying Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling buying and selling rate buying and selling of currency

Comments

200 characters

Rupee strides ahead against US dollar

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1,700 points

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

Pakistan urges non-discriminatory access to nuclear technology to fulfill energy needs

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

Govt drafts reforms to curb exploitation in overseas Pakistanis’ car import schemes

Read more stories