BML 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.5%)
DGKC 222.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-0.92%)
FCCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.84%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
GCIL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
HUBC 216.30 Increased By ▲ 9.60 (4.64%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.1%)
MLCF 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
NBP 208.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.07%)
PAEL 49.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.36%)
PIAHCLA 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
POWER 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PPL 187.24 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.63%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.43%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.18%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.86%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.75%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
BR100 16,626 Increased By 33 (0.2%)
BR30 53,289 Increased By 803.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,701 Increased By 235.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 48,284 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.1%)
Oct 30, 2025
Markets

Oil eases even as Trump reduces tariffs on China

  • Brent crude futures , which had risen 52 cents on Wednesday, fell 20 cents or 0.31% to $64.72 a barrel
Reuters Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices eased on Thursday despite US President Donald Trump saying he would lower tariffs on China after a meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Korea, as there was scepticism it marked an end to the trade war.

Brent crude futures , which had risen 52 cents on Wednesday, fell 20 cents or 0.31% to $64.72 a barrel by 0642 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also dropped by 20 cents or 0.33% to $60.28 after climbing 33 cents a day earlier.

Trump agreed to reduce tariffs on China to 47% from 57% in a one-year deal in exchange for Beijing resuming U.S. soybean purchases, keeping rare earths exports flowing and cracking down on the illicit trade of fentanyl.

“The market can now see it for what it is, sans all the build-up and political window-dressing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

“It’s nothing more than a pause in fighting and minor de-escalation that was being touted as a ‘trade deal’.”

Also helping lift the economic outlook, the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered interest rates on Wednesday, in line with market expectations. However, it signalled that might be the last cut of the year as the ongoing government shutdown threatens data availability.

“The Fed’s decision underscores a broader turn in its policy cycle – one that favours gradual reflation and support over restraint, providing a tailwind to commodities sensitive to economic activity,” Rystad Energy’s chief economist Claudio Galimberti said in a note.

The gains by Brent and WTI in the previous session also reflected a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude and fuel inventories.

Both benchmarks are, however, on track for declines of more than 3% in October, which would be their third consecutive month of losses.

U.S. crude inventories dropped by 6.86 million barrels to 416 million barrels in the week ended October 24, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 211,000-barrel fall.

Another key focal point for investors is an OPEC+ meeting scheduled for November 2, where the alliance will likely announce another 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) supply hike for December.

The group has boosted output targets by a total of more than 2.7 million bpd - or about 2.5% of global supply - in a series of monthly increases since April. That is just under half the 5.85 million bpd cumulative cuts in supply the group had agreed to in preceding years.

Brent crude Oil WTI Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

