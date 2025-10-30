BML 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
2025-10-30

Support to breast cancer patients: BAFL pledges Rs14.6m in alliance with Indus Hospital

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has pledged PKR 14.6 million to fund treatment for 37 breast cancer patients, strengthening its partnership with Indus Hospital and Health Network and Cancer Foundation Hospital. The contribution will support diagnostics, surgery and medical care at two leading non-profit institutions that cater to thousands of vulnerable patients each year.

Breast cancer remains one of the most urgent health threats facing Pakistani women. According to the report published by Agha Khan University Hospital, Breast cancer remains one of the most urgent health threats facing Pakistani women.

It accounts for nearly 29 percent of all new cancer cases and over 11 percent of cancer related deaths nationwide. The World Health Organization reports that in 2022 alone, approximately 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed and another 670,000 tragically died from the disease. With one in nine women at risk, Pakistan continues to report one of the highest incidence rates in Asia. Most cases are detected late due to limited awareness and delayed screenings.

“By empowering our colleagues with knowledge for early detection and standing with those already fighting this disease, we aim to build a culture of support and empathy,” said Madiha Javed Qureshi, Head of Corporate Communications and CSR at Bank Alfalah. “Our efforts extend from our workforce to the broader community.”

Bank Alfalah is also offering subsidized mammography services for its female employees and their dependents through its insurance partner Chughtai Lab. Throughout October, the Bank’s Head Office will be illuminated in pink to highlight the importance of awareness and timely screenings.

This initiative reflects Bank Alfalah’s continued commitment to social investment and to supporting healthier, more resilient communities across Pakistan.

