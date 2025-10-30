7-15 days more extension sought: Experts welcome FBR move to set up tax return body

ISLAMABAD: Tax experts have welcomed the Federal Board of Revenue’s decision for constitution of a committee to encourage maximum filing of tax returns, but suggested 7-15 days further extension.

Tax experts told Business Recorder that the FRB’s committee to resolve technical issues in return filing has been constituted just 2 days before end of the deadline of return filing i.e. October 31.

The committee has been consisted at the last hour and date must be extended by one week to 15 days keeping in view such a major initiative to setup a committee for taxpayers. However, taxpayers would have only 2 days to interact with the committee which is practically impossible. An extension of 7 to 15 days would facilitate maximum number of taxpayers intended to file returns at the last hour.

Tax Experts have welcomed this special initiative of FBR, which will attract more tax returns in forthcoming days to meet the return filing targets. They are of the view that it is a very wise step but much delayed. This action should have been taken much earlier, but it can best availed by the taxpayers if the last date of filing of Income Tax return is extended for another fifteen (15) days, i.e, upto 15th of November 2025. Experts are expecting that such committee will be notified every year during the return filing periods, i.e, July to September every year for better facilitation of the taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025