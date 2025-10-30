BML 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
BOP 37.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.56%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.24%)
DGKC 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.24%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
GCIL 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
HUBC 208.37 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.81%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
MLCF 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
NBP 207.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.78%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 186.97 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PREMA 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.79%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.09%)
SNGP 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TREET 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
TRG 75.15 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.64%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 158,823 Increased By 357.8 (0.23%)
KSE30 48,350 Increased By 15 (0.03%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-30

7-15 days more extension sought: Experts welcome FBR move to set up tax return body

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Tax experts have welcomed the Federal Board of Revenue’s decision for constitution of a committee to encourage maximum filing of tax returns, but suggested 7-15 days further extension.

Tax experts told Business Recorder that the FRB’s committee to resolve technical issues in return filing has been constituted just 2 days before end of the deadline of return filing i.e. October 31.

The committee has been consisted at the last hour and date must be extended by one week to 15 days keeping in view such a major initiative to setup a committee for taxpayers. However, taxpayers would have only 2 days to interact with the committee which is practically impossible. An extension of 7 to 15 days would facilitate maximum number of taxpayers intended to file returns at the last hour.

Tax Experts have welcomed this special initiative of FBR, which will attract more tax returns in forthcoming days to meet the return filing targets. They are of the view that it is a very wise step but much delayed. This action should have been taken much earlier, but it can best availed by the taxpayers if the last date of filing of Income Tax return is extended for another fifteen (15) days, i.e, upto 15th of November 2025. Experts are expecting that such committee will be notified every year during the return filing periods, i.e, July to September every year for better facilitation of the taxpayers.

