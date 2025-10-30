BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Interior Minister and Chairman of Cricket Board two portfolios that go together?

Anjum Ibrahim Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:46am

“I was thinking of what you said.”

“About what? The failure of the talks in Turkey between Pakistan and Afghanistan?”

“Do you reckon the talks failed because our side was led by a civilian who, if I recall correctly, severely criticized the…”

“No, he has come to terms with his previous protagonists…”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Don’t be facetious – you know which institution I am referring to. And need I add his leader is fully on board – and I am referring to the Man Resident in Jaati Umra.”

“That’s just one of his residences…”

“OK, but he is toeing the line, the straight line, and need I add the same line that is being followed by the Punjab Chief Minister.”

“Blood they say is thicker than water but within all our political parties irrespective of their periodically holding meetings with their second tier leadership, defined as all those who are not related by blood or marriage to the ruling…”

“Captain Safdar is related by marriage…”

“Dear Lord, you know why.”

“Tell me.”

“Captain Safdar is not, I repeat not, a Zardari.”

“You reckon because the spouse of one was assassinated and of the other is alive?”

“Correct, but that’s not what I was referring to when I said I was thinking of what you said to me the other day and I fully agree.”

“That’s a first, but I don’t recall.”

“Because I didn’t voice my opinion.”

“Ah, you operated as a second tier leader.”

“Alright yes, anyway you implied that the Interior Minister and the Chairman of the Cricket Board are two portfolios that go together, and I fully agree.”

“I am not sure…”

“Shush – the point is that when a foreign team comes to play, it is the Interior Minister who decides which routes to close, which indicates who will get inconvenienced.”

“But I thought provincial ministers dealt with law and order…”

“Zardari sahib gets on well with the Minister, and the falling out with Maryam Nawaz has I think ended with Maryam Nawaz scoring 10 out of 10.”

“So she doesn’t care if…”

“Nope, she doesn’t care as long as her traffic protocol is not effected.”

“And in the other two provinces?”

“No matches there, I think.”

PARTLY FACETIOUS Afghanistan and Pakistan cricket board failure of the talks

