CM’s commitment to real reforms in public health highlighted

LAHORE: “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to real reforms in public health and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha is a practical manifestation of these reforms.”

Chairperson and Health Advisor Punjab Major General Dr Azhar Mahmood Kiani (retd) said this while chairing the first meeting of the Board of Governors of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha.

The meeting was attended by Board members Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood Khan, Abdul Jabbar Shaheen, Dr Shujaat Ali, Madam Parveen Qadir Agha, Col Iftikhar-ul-Hassan (retd), Director Institute Dr Waris Farooqa and Cooperative members Dr Haroon Jamil and Dr Azhar Rashid.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Finance, Secretary Law and Secretary Planning through video link.

The meeting approved the notification and legal status of the institution, the appointment of the Dean, Director, Medical Director, Nursing Director and Finance Director of the institute. Proposals related to HR, administrative and financial matters were approved in the BOG. Opening of bank accounts of the institution, recruitment of necessary staff, preparation of rules and regulations, utility and financial matters were approved.

The board also approved the establishment and institutional funds. HR, Finance Committee and Project Implementation Committee were also formed in the meeting.

Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani said on this occasion that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha will provide world-class health facilities to the people of the region.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood Khan said on this occasion that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the institute will be activated as soon as possible and new facilities will be provided for the treatment of heart patients.

Director of the Institute Dr Waris Farooq said that the institute will be equipped with modern facilities and made a model health institution under transparent management. Our main goal is to provide quality treatment to the patients.

CO IDAP gave a briefing about the construction of the hospital and said that the hospital consisting of 200 beds will be completed in all respects by the end of December. He said that 100 percent funds have been received and all seven floors have been completed. Along with finishing, the purchase of equipment is in progress.

The chairperson appreciated the cooperation of all the members and directed that the decisions taken in the meeting should be implemented immediately so that the institution can become fully functional soon and provide relief to the people.

