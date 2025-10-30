Maybe Dr Copper has the answer

Nobody seems to know what’s really going on. From more tariffs to less tariffs to much more tariffs to now, possibly, less tariffs again. Suddenly, a US-China trade thaw, if Thursday’s Trump–Xi summit delivers, is being floated as the next market catalyst. And just like that, global growth hopes are back in play.

For months, sentiment has swung like a pendulum every time Trump threw a tariff tantrum, yet smart money hasn’t waited for clarity. It has moved in and out of safe havens with ruthless precision, pushing gold to dizzying highs and now leaving leveraged, unhedged gold bulls out to dry just as brutally.

Gold’s sharp pullback this week speaks volumes. Overextended long positions, driven by FOMO and fuelled by geopolitical risk, have begun to unwind in a market suddenly sniffing optimism. The trade narrative is shifting. And in the fog of macro indecision, if traders are looking for a signal, perhaps Dr Copper has the answer.

Copper earned its honorary doctorate in macroeconomics because of its unique position in global industry. It’s everywhere – from power lines and data cables to EVs, wind turbines, and semiconductor cooling systems. When copper prices rise, it usually implies that real economic activity – construction, manufacturing, logistics, energy — is expanding. That’s why copper is often seen as a proxy for global growth momentum. When it turns, markets listen.

Right now, copper is speaking loudly. LME prices just cleared $11,000 per tonne, and COMEX futures are hovering near all-time highs. The rally is being driven by a cocktail of catalysts: the prospect of a breakthrough in US-China trade talks, a weaker dollar, and a tightening supply picture after disruptions in Chile, Africa and Southeast Asia. Anglo American has already downgraded production outlook from its flagship Collahuasi mine, and the market is starting to price in a structural shortfall.

This is not just about disrupted shipments. It’s about a deeper supply fragility now catching up with an already tight market. Years of under-investment in mining and refining capacity, coupled with environmental hurdles in the west, have left the market exposed. Even the LME is warning of backwardation and short-term squeezes. That adds another layer to copper’s signal — not just a read on growth but a warning on inflationary impulses from supply-side bottlenecks.

To be clear, Dr Copper’s prognosis is never infallible. Prices can spike on supply shocks, speculative positioning, or macro noise. But as a meta-indicator – especially when read in contrast with other assets – it remains unmatched. This is where copper’s divergence from gold becomes instructive. The two often move in opposite directions.

Gold spikes when fear dominates, copper rallies when growth returns. Their current paths suggest a notable tilt in sentiment.

Spot gold slipped below $4,000 per ounce this week — a sharp reversal from its record highs — as safe haven demand eases. The trigger? A perceived softening in US-China rhetoric, with both sides apparently agreeing to walk back tariff escalations. The Trump administration has paused the 100 percent tariff threat. Beijing has delayed plans to expand rare earth export controls. Traders, rightly or wrongly, have taken that as a green light.

Recent price action reflects this shift. Copper has climbed to fresh record highs on the London Metal Exchange. Global stocks have also firmed as hopes of a USChina trade framework lifted risk appetite. At the same time, gold has slipped from its peak as safehaven demand eased. Yet markets are still hedging. Treasury yields haven’t exactly collapsed, and volatility measures are subdued but not disappearing. The message is cautious rather than euphoric. And copper, unlike many traditional indicators clouded by conflicting data, is signalling that traders are willing to price in a stronger global growth pulse – at least for now.

That’s where the opportunity lies.

Even if this trade détente proves short-lived, the longer-term copper story remains intact. The AI boom, expanding data infrastructure, energy transition, and rising defence budgets are all copper-intensive trends. Wood Mackenzie projects a 40 percent rise in annual copper demand by 2035. The shortfall, by some estimates, could be over 8 million tonnes a year. The metal of electrification is now also the metal of geopolitical leverage – and scarcity.

Traders with a macro view are already recalibrating exposure. If copper breaks above its 2022 highs, momentum-driven strategies will follow. The breakout also sets up pair trades: long copper, short gold; long industrials, short defencives. This is not about chasing headlines – it’s about identifying where flows are shifting structurally. In other words, Dr Copper might be frontrunning policymakers once again — signalling that markets are shifting their weight back toward growth.

For those willing to take positions while others are still unsure what signal to trust, copper may offer more than just macro insight. It may offer the next major trading edge.

