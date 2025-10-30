BML 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.13%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
CPHL 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.8%)
DGKC 225.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
FCCL 50.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.92%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
GCIL 31.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
HUBC 208.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.77%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
MLCF 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
NBP 208.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.87%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
PIBTL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.56%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PTC 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
SNGP 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.91%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 159,080 Increased By 615.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 48,435 Increased By 100.4 (0.21%)
Markets Print 2025-10-30

Soybean futures drop

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures fell on Wednesday as US farmers took profits after prices climbed in the previous session to their highest level since July 2024, fuelled by optimism that China may resume purchases of US soybeans.

Corn futures also slipped, while wheat edged higher. Both contracts had tracked soybeans upward in recent sessions. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5percent at USD10.90 a bushel, as of 0256 GMT, after rising as high as USD11.08 on Tuesday. CBOT corn fell 0.2percent to USD4.31-1/4 a bushel after rising to USD4.36-1/4 on Tuesday, its highest point since early July. Wheat rose 0.2percent to USD5.30 a bushel after reaching USD5.35 on Tuesday, its highest since mid-September.

All three contracts have been under pressure in recent months from ample global supply and the refusal by China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, to buy from the United States.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to meet in South Korea on Thursday. Trump said on Monday that a trade deal should be agreed and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said China would make “substantial” soybean purchases under the proposed framework.

Analysts said farmers were selling soybeans and corn to lock in the higher prices, which would likely fall again if no deal or a smaller than expected deal is done. China may need between 5 million and 10 million metric tons of soybeans to fill a supply gap before it begins to receive new-crop Brazilian beans next year, said StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman.

If this quantity were bought from the United States, “that would certainly help the US balance sheet, but it wouldn’t be enough to justify rationing demand with higher prices,” he wrote in a note to clients.

