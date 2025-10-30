BML 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.13%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
CPHL 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.8%)
DGKC 225.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
FCCL 50.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.92%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
GCIL 31.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
HUBC 208.44 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.84%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
NBP 207.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.82%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
PTC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
SNGP 130.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.35%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.91%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 159,080 Increased By 615.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 48,435 Increased By 100.4 (0.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-30

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (October 29, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 28-10-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,000        280        15,280        15,280          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,075        300        16,375        16,375          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories