Firm trend seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 8,500 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

600 bales of Dadu is Rs 15,300 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat, 600 bales of Rohri, were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Rani Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund,800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund (Balochi), 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,450 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,250 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 15,225 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,000 per maund and 1800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

