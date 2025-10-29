13 injured in grenade attack in Dera Murad Jamali; train targeted in Nasirabad

At least 13 people, including two police personnel, were injured on Wednesday when unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at a police vehicle in Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali district, Aaj News reported.

According to police, the attack took place in the main bazaar area where the police mobile was targeted. The injured were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment, they added.

In a separate incident, armed men attacked the Jaffar Express in Nasirabad’s Altafabad area, firing four rockets at the passenger train. However, no casualties were reported.

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Security officials said the attackers fled the scene after law enforcement personnel, including Frontier Corps and police, retaliated.

Authorities later brought the situation under control, allowing the Jaffar Express to continue its journey toward Dera Murad Jamali, officials confirmed.