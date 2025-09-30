Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

At least 10 people were killed and 33 others wounded in a “suicide blast” near the FC headquarters in Quetta on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

The explosion was heard far and wide in the city’s Model Town area, a sensitive place. The blast shattered windows of nearby houses and buildings.

According to security sources, the suicide attack was carried out by Fitnatul Hindustan. The attacker was dressed in an FC uniform and was accompanied by five other terrorists, they said.

Security sources said that all six terrorists, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the timely response of the forces. While two FC soldiers were injured in the firing and explosion, they maintained.

The rescue sources stated the bodies of deceased and injured were shifted to various hospitals. The death toll has increased to 10 from five after more injured persons died during treatment, the sources said.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the death of 10 people in the explosion and said that the injured are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Furthermore, Minister Kakar and Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman have imposed an emergency in Civil Hospital Quetta, BMC Hospital Quetta and Trauma Centre.

According to the the Health Department, all consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff are present in the hospitals.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz laud security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for foiling the malicious designs of the terrorists through effective response.

President Zardari also strongly condemned the suicide attack that took place in Quetta carried out by the Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij.

The president, in a statement, said that the elements serving the interests of Fitna al Khawarij and India could not undermine Pakistan’s peace and stability.

He commended the security forces for their timely and effective response.

President Zardari prayed for the swift recovery of the injured FC personnel and lauded the courage and resolve of the country’s security forces in defending the motherland.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue thwarting the nefarious designs of India-backed miscreants, saying that the growing frustration of anti-Pakistan forces was a reflection of their failure and inevitable downfall.

“As the global and regional scenario is shifting against anti-Pakistan states and their proxies, they are getting desperate. Pakistan, its people and the security forces shall prevail, Insha Allah,” President Zardari said.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz praised security forces for neutralising India-sponsored terrorists involved in the Quetta attack.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of security personnel and civilians injured in the incident.

“We will crush the malicious designs of those who harm innocent and unarmed citizens,” the prime minister said.

He warned that elements attempting to undermine Pakistan’s territorial integrity will be given exemplary punishment.

PM Shehbaz added that the government, security forces and the entire nation are determined to eliminate terrorism and the threat of India-sponsored militancy from the country.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terror attacks in the past few years, especially in Afghanistan’s neighbouring provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In August, Pakistan experienced its deadliest month of militant violence in more than a decade, recording 143 attacks that killed 194 people and injured 231, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said earlier this month in its report.

The report said though violence was experienced in Sindh, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bore the most brunt.

“Militants not only intensified their frequency of attacks but also diversified tactics, with sharp increases in guerrilla assaults, targeted killings, IED and grenade attacks, and even a single suicide bombing, reflecting renewed momentum by the militant groups,” it said.

In response, the report said, security forces stepped up counterterrorism operations, conducting 41 actions nationwide that killed at least 100 militants and led to 31 arrests.

“The deadliest operations occurred in Balochistan, where 50 militants, including key BLA and BLF commanders, were eliminated, while intense operations in KP and former FATA killed 48 militants but also resulted in civilian and security casualties. Intelligence-led raids in Sindh, Punjab, AJK, and ICT produced arrests with minimal losses, underscoring a more lethal and proactive security posture amid escalating conflict dynamics,” it maintained.