BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,615 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.73%)
BR30 52,550 Decreased By -406.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coal India’s second-quarter profit misses view on tepid demand, lower e-auction premiums

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 03:59pm

Coal India which accounts for about three-quarters of the country’s coal output, reported a larger-that-expected 30% decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower e-auction premiums and weak volumes from tepid demand.

The state-run miner’s consolidated net profit fell to 43.54 billion rupees ($495.36 million) in the second-quarter ended September 30. Analysts, on average, had expected 61.96 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the company closed down more than 2% after the results.

Coal India’s average realisation from e-auction sales stood at 2,292.40 rupees per ton, lower than the 2,453.92 rupees per ton last year. Overall average price realisation of coal supplied fell by 1 rupee from a year ago.

The Kolkata-based firm gets nearly 10% of its sales through e-auctions at near-spot rates.

Indian states sign more coal power deals to meet rising demand

India’s power plants have been withdrawing more coal from record high inventories and cutting purchases from Coal India, Reuters reported earlier.

The company, which mainly produces non-coking thermal coal for power generation and industries, logged a drop in production and off take in two of the quarter’s three months, according to company data.

Analysts also flagged Coal India continuing to fall behind its peers in the mining sector, with a consistently declining off take and bleak growth volume that led the company to post a year-on-year profit fall in the last two quarters.

Revenue from operations fell 3.2% to 301.87 billion rupees.

India coal Coal India

Comments

200 characters

Coal India’s second-quarter profit misses view on tepid demand, lower e-auction premiums

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilize Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s exports as share of GDP shrinking: World Bank

Read more stories