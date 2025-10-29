BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,664 Decreased By -73.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 52,734 Decreased By -222.5 (-0.42%)
KSE100 158,944 Decreased By -1157 (-0.72%)
KSE30 48,505 Decreased By -354.7 (-0.73%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand hammer reckless England despite Archer’s brilliance

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2025 12:56pm

HAMILTON: New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday, with the return of Jofra Archer unable to ignite the visitors’ full-throttle style of cricket.

The victory meant New Zealand clinched the three-match series with a game to spare after their four-wicket win in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

England’s batsmen flitted between reason and recklessness after New Zealand won the toss, with the visitors bowled out for 175 after just 36 overs.

England’s aggressive batting often led to needless dismissals against the run of play, with no partnership lasting longer than six overs or more than 38 runs.

New Zealand’s bowling was steady but not unplayable. Blair Tickner claimed 4-34 on his return to the Black Caps after more than two years away.

Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse holed out unnecessarily, Bethell showing a lack of awareness in picking out the deep-square fielder with the first ball after drinks.

Harry Brook, who was brilliant in scoring 135 in the first match, slashed a cut in the air to point off Mitchell Santner that was well taken by a diving Will Young.

England were 143-7 midway through the innings but couldn’t accelerate to a decent total without Brook at the crease.

Jamie Overton was the pick of England’s batters with 42 from just 28 balls, followed by Brook’s run-a-ball 34.

England took hope from Archer’s return ahead of next month’s Ashes series, and he worried New Zealand as soon as he took the ball. Archer dismissed Young with the fourth ball of the innings and then troubled Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra with deliveries that seamed past both edges of the bat.

Where England had tried to hit their way out of trouble, New Zealand knuckled down and got through tough periods with grit and patience.

Williamson and Ravindra shared a 42-run partnership before the former chopped on to his stumps for 21.

Daryl Mitchell then arrived and combined for a 63-run partnership with Ravindra, until he pulled Archer to backward square for 54.

Archer gave England faint hope again with the dismissal of Michael Bracewell, completing match figures of 3-23 from 10 overs that included four maidens.

Mitchell, coming off a commanding 78 not out in the first match, steered the New Zealand chase to finish on 56 not out.

New Zealand were sweating on the fitness of star seamer Matt Henry, who suffered a calf strain before the match.

Jofra Archer Mount Maunganui Rachin Ravindra Hamilton England vs New Zealand ODI Archer

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand hammer reckless England despite Archer’s brilliance

Profit-taking erases intra-day gains, KSE-100 down nearly 1,200 points

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilize Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

NBP’s profit up over 650%, clocks in at Rs23.3bn in 3QCY25

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Read more stories