Reckless England set New Zealand 176 to win second ODI

HAMILTON: England’s style of full-throttle cricket failed to find second gear as they set New Zealand 176 to win in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday.

With a win the Black Caps would secure a series victory with one game to play.

After New Zealand won the toss and fielded, England flirted between reasoned and reckless throughout their innings as positive, attacking batting often led to needless dismissals against the run of play.

England were bowled out for 175 in just 36 overs, with Blair Tickner taking 4-34 for the hosts.

New Zealand captain Devine ends 19-year ODI career

No England partnership lasted more than six overs or 38 runs, and no batter seemed content to consolidate after losing a string of wickets.

New Zealand’s bowling was steady, but it couldn’t be credited with being unplayable, or creating countless chances.

Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, and Brydon Carse holed out in unnecessary fashion, Bethell in particular showing a lack of awareness in picking out the deep-square fielder with the first ball after drinks.

Even Harry Brook, who was brilliant in the first match scoring 135 at Mount Maunganui, slashed a cut in the air to point off Mitchell Santner which was brilliantly taken by a diving Will Young.

He was the major difference between the first match and the second – England again found themselves at 143-7 midway through the innings, but without Brook at the crease they couldn’t accelerate to a decent total.

Jamie Overton was the pick of England’s batters with 42 from just 27 balls before he needlessly skied one, followed by Brook making a run-a-ball 34.

England were boosted by the return of Jofra Archer to the side ahead of next month’s Ashes series against Australia.

The fast-bowler replaced Luke Wood in the starting side to play his first ODI against New Zealand since the 2019 World Cup Final.

New Zealand were left sweating the longer term fitness of star seamer Matt Henry, who suffered a calf strain ahead of the match.

He was replaced by Tickner, who would play his first international match for two years.

