Deutsche Bank posts record profit on strong trading

FRANKFURT: Germany’s largest bank Deutsche Bank posted record third-quarter profit Wednesday and beat expectations, boosted by a strong performance at its investment bank.

Third-quarter profit before tax rose eight percent on the previous year to 2.4 billion euros ($2.79 billion), ahead of the 2.27 billion euros expected by analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet.

“We delivered record profits in both the third quarter and first nine months of 2025,” Deutsche boss Christian Sewing said.

“We are on track to deliver on our 2025 financial targets,” he added.

Revenue rose across most of the bank, but the investment bank led the way with a rise of 18 percent to three billion euros.

That was driven by a strong quarter for bonds and currency trading “following strong levels of market activity”, Deutsche Bank said.

Intense market volatility sparked by the tariff threats of US President Donald Trump had helped the division drive a strong rise in profit earlier in the year.

Sewing said in July that Deutsche Bank, as one of the few remaining European global investment banks, should also benefit from investors looking to diversify away from the United States amid tariff turbulence and worries about overexposure.