France’s marathon man Mahut calls time on tennis career

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Frenchman Nicolas Mahut delivered an emotional farewell to professional tennis after his doubles defeat at the Paris Masters.

Mahut, 43, won five Grand Slam doubles titles in a career spanning 25 years, but he is best known for losing the longest professional tennis match in history against American John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010.

The match lasted 11 hours and five minutes and took place over three days, with the last set alone - eight hours 11 minutes - being long enough to have broken the previous longest-match record.

Mahut bid adieu to the sport on home soil alongside Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, losing 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 to Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Dimitrov marks return from pectoral injury with win in Paris

“Being able to win Grand Slams was for me one of the best memories,” an emotional Mahut said after the match.

“That’s what I will remember,” he said. “Beyond the titles, the trophies that I may have, it’s also ultimately everything that happened in order for me to achieve those trophies and victories.”

“It’s all the doubts, the questioning, the mistakes I made. That is ultimately what makes a career rich and mine is very rich in that regard.”

Asked about his record-setting match with Isner, Mahut said: “I now enjoy talking about that match because it was a crazy experience. It brought me a lot as a player and as a man.”

